The Welsh Beer and Pub Association is calling on Welsh MSs and policymakers to support Welsh brewers and pubs ahead of a critical Senedd election year.
Launching their Manifesto, they said this support is more important than ever given the scale of closures Wales has suffered, and the knock-on effects these have on jobs and communities.
Between the end of 2020 and the end of 2025, 196 pubs in Wales closed, with 30 closing last year, up from 18 in 2024. The loss of nearly 200 pub equates to approximately 2,940 jobs.
Without support more Welsh pubs will close, the association warns.
Launching the manifesto at a drop-in from Cardiff’s The Mount Stuart JD Wetherspoon pub, Emma McClarkin, CEO of the WBPA, said: “Our pubs and brewers are national treasures. Welsh brewing has a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years and our pubs keep all of us connected across our towns, villages, and cities.
“However, they have not been celebrated as much as they should, and that is a terrible, missed opportunity.
“How wonderful it would be if our Welsh parliamentarians righted this wrong and chose to back this sector, which is fundamental for our culture, jobs, and economy. We hope they use this manifesto, which is a blueprint for the success of Welsh pubs and brewers, to act and champion this fantastic industry. Lechyd da!”
The speakers were joined by members of the Senedd who heard first-hand about the challenges the sector faces, and the support it needs from the Senedd to thrive.
The WBPA has already issued an urgent call for the business rates burden to permanently addressed by expanding the planned lower multiplier for retail properties to include pubs. By excluding pubs from the proposed scheme, Welsh government is missing an opportunity to rebalance a deeply unfair system, the leading trade body said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.