Welsh Black pub gives a boost to Blood Bikes

Pictured from left to right are Mathew Leeman from Blood Bikes, staff members Rhian Bound, Gwen Davies and Jan Gale —the pub’s landlady — along with June Jones from Blood Bikes. ( Submitted )

Over the last 12 months staff and patrons of The Welsh Black pub in Bow Street have been running various events to raise funds for the Aberystwyth branch of Blood Bikes Wales. And over the past year, the pub has raised an amazing £562.87.

Costs for the vital charity have risen significantly over that time frame — mostly down to the price of fuel at the pump — making the pub’s fund-raising efforts all the more timely.