Members of Tregaron WI were treated to a delicious Cawl Night in celebration of St David’s Day at their monthly meeting in March.
It was held in Tregaron Lawn Bowls Club, prepared and served by members of the team who regularly play at the venue.
The lovely home cooked traditional meal was then followed by a very interesting talk by Anwen Butten, speaking about her life as a Lawn Bowls Commonwealth Games winner.
She briefly explained the basics of her sport, how she came from a family of lawn bowls players, accompanying her mother, since the tender age of 10.
She has played for Lampeter, Ceredigion and Carmarthen clubs, represented Wales in six Commonwealth Games, competed in World Bowls Championships in 2016, winning the silver medal.
She has 16 medals in total, including silver and bronze in Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, as well as the Commonwealth Games held in Britain.
She retired from the Welsh team as a player last year, and is happily “giving back” to the sport she loves by taking on team manager’s role, coaching the under 18s.
In recognition of her contribution to representing her native country, she has been given the Freedom of the Town of Lampeter, and will be joining the Gorsedd in north Wales at the next Eisteddford.
After listening to this fascinating talk, members drew two raffles, won by Jenny Tillotson and Monica Rose, kindly donated by Marian Davies and Catherine Evans. The vote of thanks was given by Rhyswen Jones.
