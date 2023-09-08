The Welsh Conservatives say they will force a final vote on Labour's plan to introduce 20mph limits across Wales.
Commenting ahead of plenary next week, Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS said: “Opposition to Labour’s ridiculous 20mph speed limit rollout is getting more and more pronounced as we approach 17th September. That is why the Welsh Conservatives will be using our opposition Senedd time to force a vote on repealing The Restricted Roads (20 mph Speed Limit) (Wales) Order 2022.
“With Labour’s plans costing an initial £33 million and a further £4.5 billion hit to the Welsh economy, emergency services slowed down, and livelihoods at risk, we’re calling on the Labour Government to scrap this ludicrous policy.
“Next week, Welsh Conservatives will be voting for 20mph speed limits to not be introduced. It’s time for Labour and Plaid to listen to their constituents and do the same.”
The motion that will be debated on the floor of the Welsh Parliament on Wednesday (13/09/23) reads:
To propose that the Senedd:
- Calls on the Welsh Government to repeal The Restricted Roads (20 mph Speed Limit) (Wales) Order 2022, due to come into force on 17th September 2023.