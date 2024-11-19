Support has been shown from across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire’s farming communities today with protesters travelling up to London by the bus-load in stance against the UK Labour Government’s controversial inheritance tax for farms - whilst solidarity has also been shown on the steps of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff, with politicians putting on their wellies to make a stand.
The protest, led by the National Farmers' Union (NFU), was held in response to the UK Labour Government’s controversial budget, which includes a new mandate requiring inheritance tax to be paid on farms valued at over £1 million.
The proposed policy has provoked widespread concern within the agricultural sector, drawing farmers from across the UK to voice their opposition.
Farmers have travelled to the protest at Westminster by the bus-load, with coaches organised by both farming unions and local communities.
An official NFU ‘mass-lobby’ event at a conference centre in Westminster was so oversubscribed that it has had to be split into several sessions, each accommodating 600 farmers.
Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for the farming community by standing in solidarity with the farming protests organised in London by wearing his wellingtons in the Senedd.
Speaking after joining Welsh Conservative colleagues on the Senedd steps to support the protest, Mr Kurtz said: “I was proud to stand on the Senedd steps alongside my Welsh Conservative colleagues to show our support for the farmers protesting in London.
“Growing up on my family farm, I have seen first-hand the challenges farmers face. This vindictive policy is not just a political issue for me—it’s personal.
“During the election campaign, Labour assured farmers that inheritance tax rules for farms would remain unchanged. Yet here we are, facing another broken promise.
“I call on the UK Labour Government to reconsider this damaging policy and give hope back to farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation and care for our countryside.”
Mr Kurtz emphasised the potentially devastating impact of the proposed tax changes, warning that they could undermine the financial viability of family farms, many of which have been passed down through generations.
As the farming community continues to rally against the policy, Mr Kurtz reaffirmed his commitment to standing with farmers and ensuring their voices are heard at every level of government.