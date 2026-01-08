The Hedd Wyn Ysgwrn Charitable Trust will launch on 13 January, the anniversary of the poet’s birthday.
Set up by family members, it will work to share the poignant story of Wales’ most revered bard and help preserve his home and many artefacts that form an important part of his story.
In doing so, it will carry on the promise the family made to Hedd Wyn’s mother ‘to keep the door open’ and welcome all who want to visit Yr Ysgwrn, the family farm, to pay tribute to her eldest son who died in the First World War before knowing he had won the Chair in the National Eisteddfod.
“It’s a great privilege to be associated with Yr Ysgwrn and the history surrounding Hedd Wyn,” said charity chair Elsa Davies.
“We are looking forward to working with organisations that hold artefacts related to Hedd Wyn, especially Snowdonia National Park Authority, which now owns the Ysgwrn farm and welcomes visitors to it from near and far to hear Hedd Wyn’s moving story.”
The trustees first mission will be to work with Snowdonia National Park Authority officers to identify projects to preserve the Ysgwrn farm and enhance visitor experience. Jade Owen, the National Park officer responsible for Ysgwrn said: “This new trust is an exciting development as it means that, in working together, we will be able to do the many developments which will make a visit to the Ysgwrn an even more memorable experience.”
The new trust has been registered with the Charity Commission (No.1215316), the Fundraising Regulator and with HMRC for Gift Aid. It also conforms to all the governance requirements of a national charitable body. A website is currently in preparation but in the interim period, donations to the trust can be sent to Mrs S. Morris-Roberts, HWYCT Treasurer, Mount Pleasant, Talwaenydd, Blaenau Ffestiniog LL41 3NA.
