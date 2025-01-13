Plans to plug a £23m budget deficit at Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) which includes extending waiting times for treatment for Powys patients and asking hospital providers in England to slow down the delivery of planned care activity, have been put on hold for now.
A meeting of PTHB took place on 10 January to consider additional measures to address its financial position before the end of March 2025.
These include asking hospital providers in England to slow down the delivery of planned care activity, particularly outpatient appointments and inpatient procedures.
The Board endorsed that further discussions should take place with providers of planned care services in England, in order to further develop the assessment of potential savings.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has said the Welsh Government must act “immediately” to provide the funding and support needed.
“These proposals should never have come forward in the first place,” Mr George said.
“Many are now feeling anxious, and it is inexcusable that people may have to wait longer for treatment because of financial reasons.
“It would be ludicrous if people from Wales had to wait longer for an operation than English patients in the same hospital being treated by the same health professionals, simply because a Welsh NHS Health Board can’t afford to pay.
“People already endure long waits for treatment, often in pain and discomfort, and this is the last news they need to hear.
“The delay in taking a decision on this proposal we are told, is to give time for PTHB to have further discussions with providers in England, but it is also an opportunity for the Minister to intervene.
“The Welsh Government must act immediately to provide the funding and support needed.
A spokesperson for PTHB said: “As a health board our first and foremost priority is to ensure the best possible health and healthcare for the people of Powys.
“But, approaching the end of 2024/25, the financial climate for the NHS across the UK remains very challenging.
“This is reflected in our own financial position here in Powys.
“At our meeting, the Board gave very careful consideration to a number of additional measures that could be taken before the end of March.
“These include asking hospital providers in England to slow down the delivery of planned care activity including outpatient appointments and inpatient procedures.
“This is a highly sensitive issue and was subject to robust and rigorous discussion by Board members.
“These discussions acknowledged the very real impact on patients who are waiting for a planned procedure but also the very significant consequences if we do not take further action to improve the financial position of the health board.
“Recognising the impact and potential consequences, the Board endorsed that further discussions should take place with providers of planned care services in England in order to further develop the assessment of potential savings and finalise the integrated impact assessment.
“A final decision will be made by the Board in public at a future date.”