“Pre-planning for extra children to attend our local school is vital and I am pleased Plaid Cymru’s Cyngor Gwynedd cabinet has successfully secured investment for the school to develop its capacity and create an additional classroom. Creating a fit for purpose school for both staff and children is imperative to meet their growing needs. I am also delighted that a Welsh language grant to employ an additional teacher at Ysgol Chwilog has also been agreed ensuring that the current staff and pupils are further supported as the school grows.”