Plans for a new multi-million pound Welsh language immersion centre at Ysgol Gymraeg in Aberystwyth have been approved by planners, despite concerns raised that extra pupils at the school will cause more traffic problems at drop-off and pick-up times.
The scheme, which has had Welsh Government funding of £5.7 million allocated to it, will see the creation of a Welsh Language Immersion Centre and a block of new classrooms, which will add space for an additional 30 pupils in the Welsh-medium primary school.
The centre is part of a long-term plan to increase Welsh speaker numbers in Ceredigion and throughout Wales.
The project will involve the demolition of two temporary classrooms and a garage on the school site to make way for the new building.
The new block will have years 2 and 3 on the ground floor, with years 4, 5 and 6 on the first floor.
It will be designed to achieve a net zero carbon rating, with solar panels and a wildflower green installed on the roof.
Documents said the plan will see a “permanent replacement building to provide 10 classrooms, new staff room, minor rooms, and toilets.”
The area which formerly housed the temporary buildings will be used as a new play area, documents added.
A planning officer’s report said that “concern has been received in relation to highway matters in the area with requests from third parties that mitigation measures are undertaken in the immediate area including works to the public highway along Plascrug Avenue to overcome ongoing highway issues in the area during dropping off and pick up times.”
Those concerns were raised by resident groups along Llangawsai, and the council’s highways department.
The plans were approved subject to conditions at a meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Control Committee on 11 December.