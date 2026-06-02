A series of sessions are to be held in an Aberystwyth pub with the aim of bringing Welsh speakers together and use the language.
Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion is launching Sesiwn Siarad at Yr Hen Lew Du, Aberystwyth, to help build the confidence of Welsh learners to use the language in the community.
The ‘Sesiwn Siarad Yr Hen Lew Du’ began on Tuesday evening, 2 June and is open to Welsh learners of all levels as well as fluent speakers. The aim of the session is to bring Welsh speakers together to chat, socialise and have fun in Welsh in a friendly atmosphere.
The session responds to the lack of opportunities for Welsh learners to practise in the evening. While there are a number of coffee mornings during the week for learners in the Aberystwyth area, attending these can be difficult or impossible for those who work.
Elin Mai Williams, Cered Development Officer and organiser of the session, said: “We at Cered are keen to ensure accessible opportunities for learners across the county, and to achieve this it is important to organise evening activities like this one as well.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Supporting new speakers to use Welsh confidently throughout the county is important and highly rewarding work. Initiatives such as Sesiwn Siarad Yr Hen Lew Du are a great way of bringing people together in a friendly atmosphere, and I hope it will inspire similar initiatives across Ceredigion.”
Cered also coordinates a programme of activities for learners across Ceredigion, including conversation sessions and walking groups.
To find out about these activities, follow Cered on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected].
Following the first session, Sesiwn Siarad Yr Hen Lew Du will meet monthly on the first Tuesday of every month.
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