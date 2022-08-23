Welsh learner sets up language hub
First Person: Marcus Whitfield has bought a building where Welsh learners can gather to develop their language skills.
A new venture has been set up in the heart of Lampeter.
Welsh learner Marcus Whitfield has spent the last 18 months running weekend events for Welsh learners in the area.
With the success of those weekends in rented accommodation, he has decided to buy an empty property in Lampeter to create a centre for Welsh learners to practise their Welsh.
“Not only will we been running weekends for general Welsh practice,” said Marcus, “we will also be running weekends for people interested in gardening, craft, nature, photography, plus one designed for Welsh learners who have children being educated through Welsh.
“Each course will have a Welsh tutor helping out.”
He added: “We think it’s important to have a place like this to help learners take the Welsh they learn and use in the classroom and use it out in the wild.
“It’s quite a step to make for learners and we are here to help them as they make that step.
“Our weekends often bring a vibrancy and curiosity about the Welsh language as a group of 9 or 10 of us speaking Welsh wherever we go creates interest and attention.
“We are often approached by both Welsh speakers or other learners in the area to find out more about us.
On Friday, 12 August, Marcus organised a launch night for the new building.
Speaking before the event, he said: “We have invited lots of local people to join us in celebrating the opening of the building and local actress Gillian Elisa will be there to cut the red ribbon.
“S4C are sending a team down from the programme Heno to film the events.
“The weekend is being hosted by the Doctor Cymraeg Welsh author who regularly helps people with questions about the Welsh Language.”
