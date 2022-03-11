Welsh Liberal Democrats demand VAT cut to tackle cost of living crisis

Jane Dodds MS said “now is the time for action” to tackle the cost of living crisis. ( Welsh Liberal Democracts )

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have demanded an emergency cut to VAT to protect families from soaring bills and the worsening cost of living crisis.

The Party has proposed reducing the standard rate of VAT from 20% to 17.5% for one year, a move that would put an average of £600 back into the pockets of Welsh families.

It comes amid warnings that the war in Ukraine will worsen the cost-of-living pressures facing households, with energy, food and fuel bills all expected to rise further. Inflation is forecast to reach 8% in April, its highest level in decades.

The party claimed the plans economy would be boosted by shoring up consumer spending and supporting local high streets up and down the country.

They said the emergency change to VAT could be rapidly introduced by the Chancellor for one year without the need for new primary legislation. Adding he should use the Spring Statement on March 23 to bring forward the change and scrap the Conservatives’ National Insurance tax hike, to offer much-needed respite to millions of families.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Now is the time for action from the Conservatives and Rishi Sunak. Their cost-of-living crisis is hitting families hard and it is about to get worse. Will Sunak act or will he let families up and down the country suffer more financial pain?

“An emergency cut to VAT is desperately needed for the hundreds of thousands of Welsh people worried about making ends meet. High street businesses that fear going to the wall would receive critical support, as people who are feeling the pinch spend more at their local shops, cafes and restaurants.