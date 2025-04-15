Cardigan is the place to be on 15 June for the Welsh National Tractor Road Run as entries, with a high intake of entries.
The event is organised by the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts, a group of like-minded friends under the leadership of Dai Rees of Cilgerran.
Starting from Keith & Kevin Evans’ farm at Awenfryn, Glanrhyd the Run will take in views over Cardigan Bay before heading in land to Cwm Gwaun and the Preseli mountains before returning to Awenfryn.
The run will be raising money for three charities to be shared between the Welsh Air Ambulance, the Crymych First Responders and the Cardigan First Responders.
Entries are still available and cost £20, up to the closing date of the 20 May.
Entry forms are available from the local WNTRR organising team of Dai Rees, Alun Owens, Keith Evans, Kevin Evans, Sion Morgan & Peter Lewis at various tractor runs and events or by email from WNTRR secretary on anne.trials@btinternet.com or by downloading the form from the WNTRR facebook page or enter via the online form either in English or Welsh.