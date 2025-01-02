A former professional rugby player from Lampeter did 24 workouts in 24 hours in aid of the Welsh mental health charity DPJ Foundation.
Trystan Lloyd, a former captain of Leeds Tykes, hosted the charity event in December as part of his new fitness platform LYFT Club.
Together with 75 participants, the event raised £3,000 for the Foundation, which supports individuals in agriculture and rural communities.
On the Cattlestrength gym event, Trystan said: “This event was something I’ve been passionate about to celebrate the launch of LYFT Club whilst raising money for a cause so close to my heart.
“The energy, the participation, and the incredible support from everyone made it special and helped get me through the 24 hours!
“I wanted to bring people together to help raise awareness of their #ShareTheLoad campaign and the support they offer for people struggling with mental health.
“The mental health benefits of physical activity are immense, and LYFT Club can help anyone on their health and fitness journey.
“I’d like to thank the coaches, the sponsors, donors, everyone who showed up and Cattlestrength for allowing me to use their facilities.”
On retiring from rugby in 2023, having previously played for the Llanelli Scarlets and Yorkshire Carnegie, the Lampeter-based coach is now uniting people who want to get fit with their perfect coaches.
Using his expertise, having worked with elite athletes and Olympic medalists, to support individuals on their fitness journey, the LYFT (Love Your Fitness Training) Club is dedicated to empowering individuals to love their fitness journey by giving them access to the latest health advice.
The Club links members with coaches and spaces, offering one-to-one training, group classes, and remote coaching, for everything from strength training, to running coaching, to yoga instruction.
The Club also offers nutritional guidance and mental health resources.