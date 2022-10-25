Welsh Tory leader ignores failure at Westminster

Now the Welsh Conservatives are criticising the lack of surgical hubs to address the NHS case backlog (Health news in brief, Cambrian News, 28 September), whilst again refusing to recognise the inherent unfairness of the Barnett Formula, which their colleagues in Westminster administer. If administered according to demographic need, Wales would receive an extra £180 per year per head of population, or around half a billion pounds nationally per year. Quite a few ambulances, dentists and surgical hubs.