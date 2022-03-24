Wendy to take on the FFIT Cymru challenge

Wendy Thomas will take part in the new series of FFIT Cymru ( S4C )

an Aberystwyth mum is to take part in the new series of FFIT Cymru.

Wendy Thomas, 58, is one of five people who will take part in the latest series of the popular weight-loss S4C programme

Over a period of two months, Wendy and four other people from across Wales will seek to transform their health by following special plans from the three experts, personal trainer Rae Carpenter, psychologist Dr Ioan Rees and new this year food expert Beca Lyne-Pirkis.

Starting on Tuesday 5 April on S4C with Lisa Gwilym presenting, the experts will share advice and work closely with our leaders on how to keep fit, how to care for mental health and well-being and advise on how to adopt good eating habits.

Wendy used to be very active but has lost the motivation to exercise after lockdown and since she’s had Covid.

Working from home has also been difficult for Wendy with lots of snacks at home and she’s struggled with exercise since suffering from long-term Covid.

She lives with her daughter Katie and currently works as a Contact Tracing Officer.

Siwan Haf, producer of the series, said: “FFIT Cymru can help people stay healthy - both physically and mentally especially when we have lived through difficult times.

“This is a multimedia platform that can offer guidance and a helping hand. We have already seen the incredible impact and transformation that FFIT Cymru has had on the lives of the leaders of our previous series, and we look forward to following the journey of our five new leaders who will receive advice at every stage of this unique tour from our three experts - which will inspire viewers at home as well.”

The experts who will be supporting the five taking part in this year’s FFIT Cymru ( S4C ) ( S4C )

Beca Lyne-Pirkis will be creating some new recipes for the leaders this year and these will be available to view and follow on the FFIT Cymru website, s4c.cymru/ffitcymru, as well as the new website and app, Cegin S4C.

Beca said: “As someone who is studying to be a dietician and has a keen interest in nutrition and cooking, the opportunity to be part of the team, create recipes and try to inspire the leaders with food, is fantastic.

“Our job is primarily to try and bring the balance back into the lives of our leaders.

“I just want to try and get our leaders to understand food a little better, and for them to see how putting so many good things in your body can help your health.

“I also want to inspire with different recipes and ideas, to bring that excitement back into cooking and eating.

The five leaders for this year’s series are: Bethan Davies, 39, from Merthyr Tydfil; Gafyn Owen, 48, of Ty Croes, Anglesey; Ruth Roberts, 40, of Abercynon; Twm Jones, 59, of Llanerchymedd and Wendy Thomas, 58, of Aberystwyth.