Dr Lublin recognises that the perspectives shared in the exhibition can make some of us uncomfortable, as they challenge the Welsh-centric narratives we have been able to access until now. Failing to look beyond to a simplified historical narrative that celebrates the Welsh settlement as a symbol of linguistic and cultural resilience prevents us from understanding the far more complex truths of its actual role in the broader history of Patagonian settlement. This limited view not only glosses over the nuanced interactions that took place but also prevents us from grasping a crucial reality: the profound impacts of events that unfolded 160 years ago are still very real for indigenous communities today, not just lingering in a distant past. Furthermore, overlooking indigenous perspectives means ignoring indigenous agency and ongoing resistance, missing the nuances of their political strategies, their participation in trade for their own benefit and their remarkable ability to navigate and shape the changing landscape of Patagonia right up to the present day.