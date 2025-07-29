The Gorsedd (Welsh for throne) was erected by hand in London as part of the National Gallery’s bicentenary celebrations, Triumph of Art, culminating on 26 July.

The structure was commissioned for the event in which CAT worked with artist Jeremy Deller and the Mostyn Gallery in Llandudno.

Designed and built by CAT’s sustainable architecture students, the Gorsedd was inspired by CAT’s ethos of hands-on, community-led sustainability , creating a symbol of collective action, cultural heritage and ecological urgency.

Gorsedd was erected over two days in the centre of London, echoing now-rare traditional barn-raising and mast-stepping techniques.

Hannah Maxey, who designed Gorsedd with fellow student Anna Drost, said: “This has been an exciting, challenging and inspiring project to be a part of.

“The skills I have picked up working as part of a team to take the project from brief to build are innumerable – from liaising with Jeremy Deller and Mostyn Gallery, researching and specifying materials, to improving my confidence in the workshop.

“The opportunity to get hands-on in such a supportive environment is exactly what I wanted from my Master’s at CAT.

“On top of this, it is especially exciting that we can showcase the beauty of natural materials in the centre of London.”