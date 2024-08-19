Philippa Gibson, a volunteer at the Oxfam shop in Cardigan, who also backs the call to upgrade democracy, said: “King Charles clearly understands the plight of the planet and the urgent need for society to change course. As Prince of Wales he actively spoke out about climate change and environmental destruction. Now that he is King, he is expected to keep fairly quiet about the emergency as it is seen as too 'political' even though he spoke frankly at COP28 about the peril of our own survival due to climate and ecological collapse. Many people have been keen to send him their messages calling for change.“