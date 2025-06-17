A man from Llanllwni is thankful for the “amazing community support” following a horrific Magaluf fall that has left him brain damaged and blind in one eye.
Ifor Jones, 29, was on a stag do in the island of Mallorca last April when he fell through a gap in a fence near an apartment block.
“I fell about five to seven metres and landed on my head on the concrete,” he said in an exclusive interview with S4C’s Y Byd ar Bedwar programme.
He was rushed to hospital in Palma, where he was in a coma for 11 days. After a stay of 10 weeks there, he was in hospital in Cardiff for an additional five weeks after contracting sepsis.
“The doctors told my family to prepare for the worse.. It could’ve gone either way and I could not have come round.”
He has now lost vision in his right eye and is officially brain damaged.
Despite this, he says he feels “lucky” and “extremely thankful” for the overwhelming local support.
“The community, different organisations and the family have been absolutely amazing - I’ve got so much thanks to give them all.”
“They’ve suffered more in a way, and I don’t know how I can ever repay them for this last year.”
Ifor, who farms in Llanllwni, Carmarthenshire, was speaking to Y Byd ar Bedwar as part of a programme presented on accidents abroad, highlighting the dangers of foreign trips.
He fell on the last night of his trip, on the way back to his hotel.
“There was a fence all along the pavement, but one section of it was missing. If that little part of the fence had been there, things could’ve been extremely different.”
According to reports in the press in Spain at the time, local residents had raised concerns about this part of the fence for a year, with one complaint being made to the council just two days before Ifor’s fall.
Y Byd ar Bedwar has contacted the police and council in Magaluf for a statement, but has not received a response.
