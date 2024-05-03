West Yorkshire Police have turned their attention to Porthmadog in the search for missing Martin Sales.
Enquiries have been ongoing there by partners at North Wales Police.
Sales is wanted on suspicion of assault offences, but police also have concerns for his wellbeing.
Detective Sergeant Chris Middleton of West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Martin Sales since mid-April and those enquiries remain focussed in the North Wales area.
“While he is still wanted on suspicion for offences we do have some information which has raised concerns for his own wellbeing and are renewing our appeal for anyone who can help us finds him to contact us.
“Clearly it is important we find him as quickly as possible both for investigative purposes and to check on his own well-being.
“Anyone who sees or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13240194990.
Information can also be given to West Yorkshire Police at wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.