The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend across west Wales.
The warning runs from 9am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, with forecasters saying some places may see as much as 100mm of rainfall, bringing possible travel disruption and flooding.
The Met Office said: "Rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy.
"Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event.
"From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.
"By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow and winds remain strong through Sunday."
The warning adds that there is a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance of flooding.
