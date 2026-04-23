Warren Ashton says he’s more likely to vote than not and senses that things might be different once the election dust has settled. “It wouldn’t harm to have a change and see what they (the Senedd) can do,” he says. Any key priorities on his mind? “The 20mph speed limit,” he replies. “And the cost of fuel. I’m a volunteer car driver with the ambulance service, picking up patients to and from hospital. I do 800 to 900 miles a week.”