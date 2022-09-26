What’s the purpose of the council building in Aberystwyth?
Editor: In the light of strictures regarding the abolition of Dafydd Elis-Thomas (Lord questions need for Prince of Wales, Cambrian News, 14 September) as a national institution and the restoration of Machynlleth as the focal point in our national life, I write in praise of the unselfish decision to stand down the purpose-built, but now purposeless, local authority building in Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion County Council has come under sustained attack for such mishandling as the failure to control litter and unsuitable planting on the prom, without regard to the terrible financial constraints it is subject to.No mention is made of the anti-social and highly unwelcome activities of students of the Third Age who cavort with impunity, beer in hand, digging up bulbs to plant in their back gardens.
Be that as it may, the courageous policy to turn the unused building in Boulevard Saint Brieuc over to social housing is to be warmly applauded. It is hoped that one floor will be used for temporary asylum-seekers from the Ukraine.
There is a proposal that part of the structure could be sent to assist Saint Brieuc, although the cost of this venture might be prohibitive.
Let us hope that the conversion of what looked like the swaggering headquarters of a London PLC will be carried out as quickly as possible. This town, noted for closing down its services to the elderly and disadvantaged, may restore its pride by this generous action.
Dr Chris Morrell,
Capel Seion
