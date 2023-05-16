Members and leaders of the Aberystwyth-based Wheel Together group enjoyed an interesting and energetic bank holiday cycle ride along a section of the Ystwyth Cycle Path.
Dylan and Kevin, Aberystwyth Van Driver, made the outing possible by kindly providing both van and driver to transport the group’s equipment from their base at Glanyrafon to Llanilar.
Picnic lunches were also collected from Louise, Y Caban Food, next door to Afan Ability, on the industrial estate.
It was a lovely surprise to be greeted by two herons and lots of primroses and bluebells by the lakeside which made for a cheerful start to the outing.
They set off, in single file, initially at a quite gentle pace as members got to grips with the terrain, which was quite different from their usual group rides on the Rheidol trail and the promenade.
As they became more confident, they were able to enjoy the scenery, which was very pleasant with the river on one side and open fields and woodland on the other.
They stopped from time to time to regroup so were able to relax and enjoy the view and take photographs if wanted.
They cycled about three and a half miles towards Tregaron and then retraced their steps back to the car park where they made use of the picnic tables and enjoyed a substantial lunch.
Thanks go to the Llanilar Village Hall committee who allowed members to take a pit stop there.
Following their picnic they set off heading west towards Aberystwyth. They had time to circumnavigate the lake, although the tricycles had to turn back on themselves as the little bridge at one end was too narrow for them to squeeze over.
After a final admiring glance at the profusion of primroses and bluebells around the lakeside they set off to the west. There was more of an incline on this stretch, and they eventually met a tarmac road and joined it to cross the river.
Whilst waiting for everyone to regroup they were fortunate enough to hear a woodpecker going about his daily business, but too high up in the trees for them to catch sight of it.
They headed onward and then upward rather steeply – suddenly they decided it was time to head back to the car park as the van was due there at 3.30pm.
The ride back seemed to take no time at all and we rounded it off with a couple of circuits around the carpark to bring our total mileage up to nine miles .
There were many thanks to the leaders who made it all possible and kept a careful watch over members throughout, and the van drivers who gave them the opportunity to explore new paths.
It was a great way to enjoy a pleasant spring day with new friends and get some fresh air and exercise as well.
