AN Aberystwyth charity that aims to make cycling more inclusive is celebrating a new home and new status.
Wheel Together has been based at Afan Ability on Glan Yr Afan Industrial Estate, but the location was not easily accessible for some cyclists and space was very cramped.
After a great deal of searching and enquiries the charity has now been able to move to Aberystwyth Harbour with two containers for its trikes and bikes, providing double the storage space, allowing them to purchase more trikes and bikes.
The charity said it was very grateful for the support offered to them by Ceredigion County Council.
Wheel Together has a second reason for celebration, being that on Wednesday, 22 October, the club achieved Limitless Focus status with Beicio Cymru - the first club in Wales to do so.
The status says: "This milestone represents a significant step forward in making cycling more inclusive and accessible for all.
“Awarded by British Cycling, the Limitless Focus Club Grant will support Wheel Together in offering adaptive cycling opportunities to individuals with disabilities.
“The Limitless programme designed to encourage clubs to focus on adaptive cycling, has been gaining momentum across the U.K. and we are thrilled that Wheel Together is leading the charge here in Wales"
Beicio Cymru said: "One of the key components of the club's future success will be the inclusion of a Limitless ICE Trike.
“British Cycling has a formal partnership with recumbent trike manufacturer, and through this this can gift Trikes to Limitless Focus Clubs.
"Beicio Cymru hopes that the launch of Wheel Together as a Limitless Focus Club will inspire more clubs across Wales to join the programme. The vision is to build a network of clubs dedicated to breaking down barriers and making cycling available to everyone regardless of their abilities."
Wheel Together held an official opening ceremony and celebration on Tuesday, 22 October, which was attended by cyclists, councillors and ride leaders.
Cllr Shelley Childs said: “I was delighted to be invited to the opening ceremony of the new Wheel Together base at Aberystwyth harbour.
“The group hope that by being based in the town, that they will now attract even more members.”