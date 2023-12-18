Christmas Day and Boxing Day are the only two days of the year when Gwynedd Council’s regular waste and recycling collections are not held.
Alternative arrangements have been made for those who usually have their residual waste collected on Mondays and Tuesdays. Those who will miss a residual waste collection on Christmas Day will receive a collection on Saturday, 23 December, and homes that miss a collection on Boxing Day will receive a collection on Saturday, 30 December. Recycling and food waste collections will be held the following week, as will yellow bag collections.
Despite being a bank holiday, normal collections will be provided for everyone who are scheduled for Monday, 1 January 2024.
The council’s recycling centres will be open over the festive period to help residents recycle and dispose of their extra seasonal rubbish conveniently. To make it as easy as possible for Gwynedd residents to recycle their waste, it will not be necessary to make an appointment to visit the council’s recycling centres over the Christmas period.
The recycling centres will be open until midday on 23 December and will then re-open after Christmas on Wednesday, 27 December. The centres will be closed on New Year’s Day and will re-open from 2-6 January when no appointment will be required. Full details of your local centre are available on the ‘apGwynedd’ app on your smartphone or tablet device or by visiting www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Whilst there is a lot we can all do to re-use and try to cut down on unnecessary waste during the run-up to Christmas, we know that the festive celebrations often mean that there’s more waste and recycling than usual around the home.
“To help families over the Christmas period and to make sure that everyone can do their bit for the environment, we urge Gwynedd residents to make the most of the Council’s recycling centres. Like last year, you won’t need to make an appointment to visit the recycling centres over the Christmas period.
“We know the centres can be very busy at this time of year, so if they’re busy when you first visit, then consider if it would be sensible to return at a quieter time. The recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm, but remember to check the opening days of your local centre before you head out.
“More advice and information about recycling and details about your local centre and collection days for the year are also available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or on the ‘apGwynedd’ app.”
For more information about the Ccouncil’s recycling and waste services, including the opening hours of your local recycling centre, go to www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or if you do not have access to the internet, call 01766 771000.
Full details about the opening times of the recycling centres over the Christmas period in Gwynedd:
o 23 December – all recycling centres open from 9am to midday;
o 24 December to 26 December – all recycling centres closed;
o 27 December to 30 December – centres open as usual (9am to 4pm);
o 31 December to 1 January – all recycling centres closed;
o 2 to 6 January – centres open as usual (9am to 4pm);
o 8 January onwards – centres open as usual (appointment arrangements will re-start).
*Note that the recycling centres in Y Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog are open on Monday, Friday and Saturday.
Full details about general waste, recycling and food waste collections over the Christmas period in Gwynedd:
o Saturday, 23 December – General waste collection (wheelie bin/black sacks) for everyone that would normally have a collection on Monday, 25 December;
o Saturday, 30 December – General waste collection (wheelie bin/black sacks) for everyone that would normally have a collection on Tuesday, 26 December;
o Wednesday, 27 December onwards (including Monday, 1 January) – all waste collected as usual.