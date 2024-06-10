Seven candidates have been confirmed for Dwyfor Meirionydd and eight will stand for Bangor Aberconwy.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd’s candidates are Tomos Day (Conservative), Karl Drinkwater (Green Party), Joan Ginsberg (Heritage Party), Phoebe Jenkins (Liberal Democrats), Lucy Murphy (Reform UK), Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru) and Joanna Stallard (Labour).
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat was created for the 2010 general election, replacing the Meirionnydd Nant Conwy seat.
Bangor Aberconwy is a new constituency, following the 2023 constituency review. It incorporates all of Aberconwy, parts of Clwyd West and, in Gwynedd, part of Arfon.
The candidates standing for this constituency are John Clark (Reform), Petra Haig, (Green), Claire Hughes (Labour), Kathrine Jones (Socialist Labour Party), Steve Marshall (Climate), Robin Millar (Conservative), Rachael Roberts (Liberal Democrats), Catrin Elen Wager (Plaid).