The law around weapons can be less straightforward for the public to understand. In England and Wales, most lower-powered air weapons do not require a firearm certificate, but purchasers must be over 18. Anyone using an air weapon must ensure pellets do not leave the boundary of land where they have permission to shoot, and it is an offence to fire one within 50 feet of the centre of a public highway if doing so endangers, interrupts or annoys road users. Catapults are not prohibited in themselves, but carrying one in public without lawful excuse may attract police attention, and using one to injure wildlife is illegal.