Letter to the Editor: Beware the Greeks bearing gifts, dear reader, is an old saying.
The government is considering bribing hard-working folk to have wind generators erected near their homes. This pseudo generosity in itself should tell you everything, as there is no such thing as a free lunch in this world.
To be sure, you certainly will not find the Prime Minister or any Cabinet member contemplating a wind farm near their homes – surprise, surprise.
Better still, ask your local political representative to set an example and apply for one of these ineffective monstrosities to be erected near to their homes – possibly in their own garden, and gauge the reaction. The government must think we are all mugs!
Dave Haskell,
Cardigan