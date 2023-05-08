Therefore, promoting the name Brycheiniog as part of the parks new rebranded title may not be wise as it is so closely connected with a sexual predator, and this name may also upset the residents of the park as who would want their national park associated so closely with a rapist, and a King with such an appalling record regarding his treatment of women? Should the park authorities want a logo in the future reflecting King Brychan’s only attribute to fame, may I suggest instead of employing a rebranding consultant, as they did to come up with the new rebranded name for the park, I will not charge them for my suggestion for a logo that will be remembered forever by the inhabitants of the park and symbolise the standing off the Bannau Brycheiniog Authority.