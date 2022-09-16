Why Ceredigion County Council should get off its backside!
Editor: I was incensed to read Ceredigion County Council’s reply to your paper’s reporting (Dirty old town, Cambrian News, 31 August) on the state of Aberystwyth, with the words, quote: “the views and opinions communicated to you are not necessarily shared by others”.
These are not views they are facts, if the members of the council got off their backsides and walked around Aber they would see for themselves how dirty it has become.
Yes, businesses and the public have their part to play, but the council is responsible for keeping down the weeds that grow in the pavements and keeping road gutters clean and streets washed.
In the perfect world there would be no need for street cleaners, but unfortunately rubbish is left, bins overflow, weeds grow, seagulls defecate.
This past year it has definitely become worse.
Other towns seem to manage to keep their streets clean so why can’t Aber?
If things don’t improve the “wide range of visitors” the council talks about will not return.
Elsa Whitney,
Llanfihangel y Creuddyn
