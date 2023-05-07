Letter to the Editor: Here we go again. Last year you ran a series of articles about Dirty Old Town and eventually Ceredigion Country Council slowly started to react and clean up the town.
With the holiday season under way we are back to square one, a dirty, drab, sad old town. Litter, dog mess, weeds, repairs undone.
So once again it is time for your help to try and get the county and town council to respond and dedicate some resources to cleaning up the DOT?
Patrick Norrington-Davies, Tyn-y-Caen
Editor’s note: Hopefully the clean-up that matters will come at the next local election