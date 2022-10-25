Why Gwynedd should focus on local issues

Letter to the Editor: Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn thinks the people of Wales should have a voice. (Council slammed for Prince stance, Cambrian News, 12 October.) And what about the people of Gwynedd? No one has asked my opinion on Princes or Princesses, nor indeed on independence, or days off for some staff – not all, not teachers, for example – on St David’s Day, nor support for various regimes.