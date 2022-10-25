Why Gwynedd should focus on local issues
Letter to the Editor: Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn thinks the people of Wales should have a voice. (Council slammed for Prince stance, Cambrian News, 12 October.) And what about the people of Gwynedd? No one has asked my opinion on Princes or Princesses, nor indeed on independence, or days off for some staff – not all, not teachers, for example – on St David’s Day, nor support for various regimes.
Had I been asked, I’d have pointed out that elected – or often not – councillors should be using their time to concentrate on the much more urgent issues that face local residents at present, issues that actually form part of the brief for which our representatives are paid considerable amounts of public money to deal with.
Mr ap Elwyn might dwell in the land of myth and legend but most Gwynedd residents will be living in a much harsher world this winter.
As Mark Drakeford has recently made clear, our local authorities will have unprecedented problems to wrestle with.
And as for barring a man from a job because of his place of birth, I trust that Mr ap Elwyn has already had a visit from Gwynedd’s equalities officer. And that his party will be having a word with him too.
Rosy Berry,
Llanfair
