Why it’s embarrassing to link Aberystwyth with Rhyl
Editor: I feel very deeply about this issue, (Dirty old town, Cambrian News, 31 August) having been born and bred here, and totally agree with comments made.
I think it’s a total disgrace to let such a beautiful town fall by the wayside and more embarrassing having it linked to Rhyl!
To be so let down by the powers that be who should accept total responsibility and be accountable for the town’s deterioration.
The failings on basic hygiene like keeping the streets clean, dog fouling and the sheer need to entice visitors to the area are a must for the survival of such a town, not to mention the boarded empty shops, failed flower beds and the crime that has recently been brought to our attention which has sadly added to its downfall.
Please, let’s not blame Covid for this as it may have caused many changes but not to the deprivation of our beloved town.
It seems to me the mayor, who conveniently went underground and could not be contacted, and the councillors are showing no interest in investing into the town to make local people and tourists benefit from its beauty and appreciate it for what it could be, as it has so much to offer.
I believe the higher authority should shoulder the blame and maybe not hold such valuable positions if not to make Aberystwyth a cleaner, safer, and better place for everyone. I hope that the future holds better things for such a wonderful town.
C Krawec,
Pencader
