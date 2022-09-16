Why Llanafan school should be reopened

The voluntary committee are to be congratulated on the success of the day and also for the excellent standard of upkeep of this facility. It is no exaggeration to say that Maes y Felin would be an asset that the most expensive private school in the UK would prize.With such a valuable facility on the doorstep, it therefore beggars’ belief that Llanafan’s local primary school, 100 yards away, was closed some years ago.