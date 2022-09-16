Why Llanafan school should be reopened

Editor: I have just returned from a fun day organised at the Maes y Felin Playing Fields in Llanafan.

The voluntary committee are to be congratulated on the success of the day and also for the excellent standard of upkeep of this facility. It is no exaggeration to say that Maes y Felin would be an asset that the most expensive private school in the UK would prize.With such a valuable facility on the doorstep, it therefore beggars’ belief that Llanafan’s local primary school, 100 yards away, was closed some years ago.

With sport and exercise now being appreciated for their many developmental and recreational values, it is inexplicable that this facility was not fully appreciated when the future existence of certain rural schools was being reviewed some years ago.

However, good news; redemption is possible - the Llanafan school building is up for sale. So, Ceredigion, strike a blow against the tide and reopen a previously closed rural school and set a trend that would revitalise rural communities throughout Wales.

I know there are many young couples residing in the village and a school going population would be guaranteed for years.In addition, this would justify the massive generosity you showed some 20 years ago, when you granted the Maes y Felin land in order to set up this admirable facility. Dewch, Ceredigion, ymlaen!

Sion Griffiths, Aberystwyth

