Why London is to blame for Covid deaths in Wales

Mark Drakeford is quite explicit in his final comment, he is not referring to the CBFJC “moving on’ emotionally, he is referring to moving their focus and efforts to the UK inquiry, as stated by the CBJFC itself. It is understandable that the CBJFC would prefer a Wales only inquiry, and certainly the Welsh Tories would be happy to excoriate Welsh Labour for any failings, without conceding the role of the Westminster Tory government, such as their refusal to fairly implement the Barnett Formula. I have recently described how demographic factors are not considered in Welsh, devolved NHS funding. Demographic factors are: population age, which is high in Wales, probably due to youth emigration; comorbidities in that aging population, greatly due to historical industries like coal mining, and steel; unemployment; low rural incomes; Community isolation and lack of public transport.