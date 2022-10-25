Why London is to blame for Covid deaths in Wales
Letter to the Editor: I realise a political opposition has to oppose, but surely that opposition should do so with respect to the wider truths. Politicians constantly complain about their public comments being criticised out of context, and the Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew R T Davies, yet again illustrates his willingness to do just that (Joy as Welsh families get say in Covid inquiry, Cambrian News, 12 October).
Mark Drakeford is quite explicit in his final comment, he is not referring to the CBFJC “moving on’ emotionally, he is referring to moving their focus and efforts to the UK inquiry, as stated by the CBJFC itself. It is understandable that the CBJFC would prefer a Wales only inquiry, and certainly the Welsh Tories would be happy to excoriate Welsh Labour for any failings, without conceding the role of the Westminster Tory government, such as their refusal to fairly implement the Barnett Formula. I have recently described how demographic factors are not considered in Welsh, devolved NHS funding. Demographic factors are: population age, which is high in Wales, probably due to youth emigration; comorbidities in that aging population, greatly due to historical industries like coal mining, and steel; unemployment; low rural incomes; Community isolation and lack of public transport.
I would suggest we don’t need a Welsh Inquiry to explain why our Covid death rate is the highest in the UK, we are last out of the starting blocks with funding, we have an aging population, and presumably a high care home population, that was thrown like lambs to the slaughter, out of hospitals that have lost 25,000 beds since 2010, into care homes, without being tested, and at the behest of a Westminster Tory government
I think that Andrew R T Davies needs to acquire the dignity, respect or courage to concede the Conservative Party’s scapegoating of Welsh Labour.
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog
