Why O’Brien’s criticism of Truss is ‘generally fair’

Someone had the courage to recognise this and try to do something about it. They misjudged the best way to do this and failed to explain it properly. But it doesn’t mean the idea was wrong. Patrick O’Brien’s implied prediction is that my party will take a hammering at the next election and he is probably right. Indeed, if you decide to publish this letter, Liz Truss may be gone as PM before you do so. My prediction is that we may look back on the last few weeks and realise we missed the last chance to front up to the very difficult situation we are in and to try to find a way out.