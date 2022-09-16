Why senior salaries at Ceredigion council must be powered
Subscribe newsletter
Editor: Very interested to read Ceredigion County Council is too broke to fix our town. (Cambrian News, 7 September)
First of all, could I please note that the state of our town is caused by a few people and businesses and not the council.
Most people care about where we live, but always a few do not. I also respect the majority of people who represent the electorate on the council.
Regarding being broke: Well, if senior council officials didn’t take £15,000 salary increases, that would go a long way to paying a street cleaner year on year.If the council choose to pay way over the asking price for old buildings needing major refurbishment to be used for offices when the town has so much vacant office space readily and far more economically available, including our state-of-the-art council building that is not being used.
If the council choose not to value enough to recruit and retain social care staff — clapped by us all when they did an amazing job in the pandemic and beyond — by improving their conditions, a measure that will benefit the people supported, with better ratios, numbers and pay.
But the council choose the alternative, to pay for the consequences, including paying council funds to agencies to supply the necessary staff, choosing to pay their long-term accommodation, travel and the agency fees that are way above rates earned by the established team.I do not know but presume this may apply to other departments?
I could go on, but you get the point.
J Kenward,
Llanon
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |