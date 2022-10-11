Why the alternative to monarchy might very well be worse
Subscribe newsletter
Letter to the Editor: More than 50 years ago, as an ex-Royal Navy tradesman, I arrived in Port Talbot a moderate monarchist. A workmate gave me a copy of The Rape of the Fair Country by Alexander Cordell, which led me to The Hosts of Rebecca, and the beginning of my long years of republican sympathy, never singing the national anthem.
I mention this because many people in Wales share the antagonism of Dafydd Elis-Thomas, (Letters, Cambrian News, 21 September) and I respectfully suggest how to view the issue more dispassionately.
It is said that democracy is not perfect, but is better than the alternatives, and I have concluded very recently that although the monarchy is not perfect, it, too, is better than the alternatives.Imagine the embarrassment of Trump, Johnson, or laissez faire Liz, as your national figurehead?
Long ago, kings were killed in battle, and it is understandable that there is a close connection with the military. Before democracy was established, the monarchy not only employed military forces to counter external national threats, but to enforce imperial policies and subdue internal dissent such as in Peterloo in Manchester.
All four countries of the United Kingdon suffered on the road to democracy, not just the Welsh. Now we have a line of succession that I believe takes some beating.Imagine spending 70 years on the international stage whilst being the patron of innumerable charities, and gracing countless civic events, as our national figurehead, whilst living in a goldfish bowl.Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth was a woman with faith.
Many people who reject or are indifferent to their God think differently in their final moments, just as many also wish they had spent more time with there children.
Queen Elizabeth shook hands with Martin McGuinness, despite her uncle being killed by the IRA, and Justin Trudeau of Canada, intends to address the historical injustices of Canada’s indigenous peoples.
Let us hope that the spirit of conciliation continues, always remembering, as the Queen told Paul Burrell: “Be careful Paul, there are dark forces at work in Britain.”
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |