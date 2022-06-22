Wildflower garden turned into meadow

Avril and her daughter, Sarah, are pictured here at the official opening of the Harlech Community Wildflower Garden

At the start of the year, Harlech Community Council gave permission for an area of unused land facing the King George V children’s playground to be turned into a wildflower garden.

Householders whose properties adjoined this land contributed to the project.

Rusty, damaged roadside fencing was removed and a new fence was donated and fitted.

Another householder paid for the removal of dead and dying conifers.

The Harlech Parks group funded 180 wildflower plugs that another householder had prepared the ground for, planted and watered.

Finally another householder made and fitted a garden gate.

A garden bench was donated and a bug house was constructed to attract insects.

The Harlech Community Wildflower Garden was officially opened by Sarah Badham.

Accompanied by her mother Avril, they inspected the first flowering of poppy and several varieties of cornflower, forget-me-not and sunflower plants before relaxing on the garden bench.

In late autumn, just as this year’s crop dies down, bulbs will be planted to deliver a springtime bouquet of white, pink and purple crocuses nestled amongst a crowd of golden daffodils.