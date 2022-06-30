Wildlife centre gets ready for official opening of new hide

Naturalist and television wildlife presenter Iolo Williams will officially open the new hide at the Glaslyn Osprey Centre, Pont Croesor near Porthmadog this Saturday (2 July).

A public appeal was launched last August to help replace an ageing hide and improve viewing facilities for visitors. The appeal reached its £35,000 target within four months and building work was completed in time for the start of the new season in March.

The event will also mark the poignant naming of the new building after John Parry, a former volunteer and loyal supporter who sadly passed away during the pandemic.

From the hide, visitors have unrivalled views of the Glaslyn Valley and with telescopes, can see the Glaslyn osprey nest, home to Mrs G, Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey and her partner Aran. The pair have three chicks this year.

The hide is also an excellent vantage point for the nearby Pont Croesor nest where another pair of ospreys are successfully breeding for their second year.

Live pictures from the two nests are streamed inside on a large screen and the building is also proving to be an excellent venue for wildlife talks to local groups.

Donations to help build the new hide came from loyal supporters far and wide. One sponsored event alone raised £6000 when volunteer Gail Edgley swam 10k along the Afon Glaslyn. Generous donations were also received from local companies Rock Engineering and Alun Griffiths Civil Engineering and from the Gaynor Cemlyn Jones Trust, the Chapman Trust and Cymdeithas Ted Breeze Jones.

Inside the hide, new sponsors Osprey Charging, one of the fastest growing UK networks of rapid Electric Vehicle charging points has funded interpretation boards, new telescopes and tripods.

Chairman of the Trustees Gwyn Harrison said: “I am thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to Pont Croesor to celebrate the opening of our new hide which is the culmination of a number of years of hard work. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the project and especially the many supporters whose generosity has made it possible.”

The opening ceremony will start at 12.45pm prompt and there will be an overspill car park nearby if the main car park is full.

The hide was built by Llanrwst contractors MK Enterprises.