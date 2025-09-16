“The proposed design utilises natural materials, sympathetic to the rural location. The replacement Picnic Shelter will be constructed from locally-sourced wood, fitting with local character and enhancing the immediate surroundings. The proposed design for the shelter uses traditional construction techniques, such as mortise and tenon joinery and utilises wooden pegs for fixings, rather than nails or screws, therefore promoting traditional rural construction techniques and preserving the character of the local area. The use of purely timber materials will ensure that no manufactured chemicals are used.