Our coastal waters are a vitally important part of our ecosystem so it’s fantastic to see initiatives like this playing such a crucial role in safeguarding these rare species and inspiring and educating people of all ages about the various unique creatures which live off the shores of Wales. It's absolutely vital for the future survival of our wildlife and our habitats because only by educating, connecting and re-connecting people with nature, can we encourage better stewardship of our seas and reverse the decline in biodiversity.”