A CEREDIGION wildlife guide has captured this stunning image of a baby dolphin leaping out of the water whilst on a tour in New Quay.
Sarah Michelle Wyer works as a wildlife guide for Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips, captured this image of a pod of dolphins with their young companion, putting on a show just off New Quay.
Sarah said: "Taken from New Quay Bay with Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips, I work as a wildlife guide where we are being blessed with encountering this spritely pod of Dolphins on a regular basis."