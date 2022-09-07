Win a stay in a scenic treehouse and help raise funds for Ceredigion Museum
The Friends of Ceredigion Museum have teamed up with a Machynlleth company to raise money for a storage facility for the Aberystwyth-based museum’s artefacts.
Living Room Treehouse Experience jumped at the chance to support the museum’s Perthyn project, which is vital for the preservation of its collection.
At the moment the museum is struggling with poor storage conditions and overcrowding, which damages precious artefacts.
They only have about 10 per cent of the collection on display, but the Perthyn project will create an accessible store which will give public access to the other 90 per cent through workshops, tours and school visits.
Living Room Treehouse Experience, near Cemmaes near Machynlleth, has given the Friends of Ceredigion Museum a holiday in one of their hugely popular treehouses as a raffle prize.
All of the money raised by the raffle will be used for Ceredigion Museum’s Perthyn Project, to safeguard the future of its unique collection.
Mark Bond, Living Room director said: “We’re supporting our local museum because not only is it a valuable resource for the tourism industry but it’s also a very special place that does a lot of good work supporting local communities.
“We always recommend a visit to our customers, so we are happy to help support its future.”
Carrie Canham, curator of Ceredigion Museum said: “We’re hugely grateful to Living Room Treehouse Experience for their support of the Perthyn project, which is vital for the preservation of our unique collections.
“At the moment we are struggling with poor storage conditions and overcrowding, which damages our precious artefacts.
“Also, we only have about 10 per cent of our collections on display, but the Perthyn project will create a publicly accessible store which will give the public access to the other 90 per cent.
“We’re also working with the Common Cause Foundation to see how the collections can build a sense of community by linking them with what people care about most – such as family, security and the environment.”
Living Room Treehouse Experience has received high praise in travel and architectural magazines, blogs and on television programmes.
George Clark of George’s Amazing Spaces said: “This treehouse has been so beautifully designed, and is so sensitive to the surrounding landscape, it has virtually become part of it.
“What a beautiful piece of architecture. Brilliant.”
For a chance to win a voucher for a two or three night break in a treehouse, visit the website at, www.friendsofceredigionmuseum.com/raffle
The raffle closes on Friday, 30 September.
