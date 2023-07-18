A long-serving member of Tywyn Inner Wheel has received a certificate to mark the 63 years she has been with the group.
The first meeting of the Tywyn branch's incoming president, Sian Bell, was held on Thursday, 13 July at Talyllyn Railway with a very good attendance.
Sian began by presenting Win Bottrill with a Long Service Certificate in honour of her 63 years with Inner Wheel – an amazing achievement.
Club business included appointing volunteer deputy officers and a sub-committee for Race the Train.
The meeting was followed by supper and a chance to view photos of the club’s activities over the years.
On 8 July Sian presented the Di Derry Award at the Meirionydd Special Riding Group at Bwlch Gwyn Farm, Arthog. Ruby and Sean were joint winners.
