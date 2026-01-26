A couple of weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Chandra approaches.
A yellow warning for rain is in effect from 1pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday, mainly in central Wales, covering Lampeter.
The Met Office says: "Storm Chandra will bring outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, across parts of southern and southwest England as well as southern and mid Wales from Monday afternoon, through Tuesday morning before clearing to heavy showers later on Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 50-80 mm likely across higher ground, especially Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons). With wet conditions prior to this period, the rain will fall onto saturated ground, accentuating flooding impacts in places. Strong southeasterly winds are also likely."
A yellow warning for wind has also been issued between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday, covering Pembrokeshire and including Cardigan.
Forecasters say: "South to southwesterly winds, associated with Storm Chandra, will become very strong during Tuesday morning with peak gusts typically of 50-60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along exposed coasts. There is a small chance of gusts up to 80 mph for parts of the Isles of Scilly and Pembrokeshire. Winds should gradually ease later in the afternoon."
Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “Storm Chandra will bring a range of hazards to the UK through Monday night and Tuesday. Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here. Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall.
“As Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands. With a complex spell of weather, its important people stay up to date with the forecast and any warnings in your area.”
The rest of the week continues to be unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather. Wednesday brings the best day of weather for most, with dry and at times bright conditions in the east, however rain and cloud persists in the west.
