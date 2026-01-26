The Met Office says: "Storm Chandra will bring outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, across parts of southern and southwest England as well as southern and mid Wales from Monday afternoon, through Tuesday morning before clearing to heavy showers later on Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 50-80 mm likely across higher ground, especially Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons). With wet conditions prior to this period, the rain will fall onto saturated ground, accentuating flooding impacts in places. Strong southeasterly winds are also likely."