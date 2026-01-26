A newborn baby died from sepsis at just three days old after medics failed to wake his pregnant mum for potentially life-saving observations on a "chaotic" maternity ward.
Sonny Taylor suffered catastrophic brain damage as a result of being starved of oxygen after being left "distressed for a significant amount of time".
The tragic tot was delivered in a "poor condition" via c-section at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital after he was found to have a low heart rate.
Hours earlier midwifery staff left his mum Eve, 29, sleeping instead of waking her for observations and to listen to Sonny’s heart, an internal NHS investigation report found.
Eve - who had been admitted to hospital after her waters broke at 36 weeks pregnant - then awoke and complained of reduced movement.
But instead of taking her straight to theatre for emergency surgery, medics wrongly transferred her to a labour ward, delaying delivery even though a registrar had confirmed Sonny's low heart rate.
There was then a 15 minute delay in Sonny’s birth and Eve described the events which unfolded as “frantic, chaotic and terrifying".
Sonny was moved from a neo-natal intensive care unit to palliative care, with the permission of Eve and partner Thomas.
He died aged three-days-old as a result of a brain injury after being starved of oxygen and sepsis.
The heartbroken pair took legal action against the Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board and have now won an undisclosed settlement.
Speaking for the first time about her son's death, she said: “When we found out I was expecting we were overjoyed.
"My pregnancy seemed to be going fine.
"The care I received from my community midwife was excellent, however, that all changed when my waters broke.
“When I went into hospital I never could have imagined what was to follow.
"When I awoke Sonny wasn’t moving as much and I immediately knew something wasn’t right.
“What followed was frantic, chaotic and terrifying. I went to sleep at my emergency C-section not knowing if I would wake up or whether my baby would make it.
“When I came round it was absolutely awful hearing how poorly Sonny was.
"The care Sonny received while in neo-natal intensive care was incredible. The doctors and nurses treated and cared for him like he was their own.
“However, by that point it felt like it was too late, and our little boy wasn’t going to make it.
"We’ll forever cherish those precious but too few moments we got to spend with Sonny, but it broke us having to say goodbye to him.
“Sadly, what happened to us wasn’t an isolated incident and you see and read too many stories about maternity care issues.
"No family wants to find themselves in the position we have but the least they deserve is for their voices to be heard so care improves for others.”
Thomas said: “The day Sonny was born should have been one of the happiest of our lives, but it turned to absolute despair.
"I don’t think we’ll ever get over leaving hospital and not taking Sonny with us to start a new chapter in our family together.
“It’s difficult that Sonny isn’t at home with us growing up and causing mischief.
"Sonny will always be part of our family, and we’ll always love him.
"However, we’ll always believe he was badly let down when he needed help the most.”
Eve attended Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on September 29, 2022 where Sonny's heart rate was monitored as normal.
Later that afternoon Eve was admitted to the maternity ward after signs of potential infection were identified.
At 6pm Eve’s observations and Sonny’s heart rate and movements were classed as normal.
But as Eve was asleep at 10pm, observations and monitoring were not carried out.
She awoke at 1.30am on September 30 concerned about Sonny’s reduced movement.
A registrar was called and established Sonny had an abnormal heart rate.
Eve was wrongly transferred to the labour ward, arriving at 1.43am, and an emergency call for an emergency caesarean made.
Sonny was delivered at 2.03am but died just after 7pm on October 3, 2022.
Through NHS Wales, the Board apologised for the “failings identified” within the investigation report.
The investigation report found a midwife should have woken Eve and performed observations and listened to Sonny’s heart rate at 10pm.
Eve should also have been transferred directly to theatre from the maternity ward rather than being transferred to the labour ward.
And testing of the umbilical cord showed Sonny “had been distressed for a significant amount of time”.
Investigators said it was unknown whether Sonny’s heart rate was normal or abnormal at 10pm on September 22, but if it was low then a decision for delivery would likely have been made earlier “which would likely have changed the outcome” for Sonny.
Sara Burns, the medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Eve, said: “Sonny’s loved ones remain utterly devastated by his death and the extremely tragic circumstances surrounding it.
“Eve and Thomas understandably had serious concerns about the maternity care their family received.
"Sadly, investigations have confirmed those concerns, highlighting a number of troubling failures.
“While we’re pleased to have secured this settlement and appreciate the Health Board’s co-operation in resolving the case promptly, no amount of compensation can ever begin to make up for what the family has been through."
Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We would like to offer our sincere sympathies to the family of baby Sonny who sadly died in 2022.
"We are deeply sorry for their loss and for the failures in care that occurred.
"We recognise the profound impact this has had on Sonny’s family, and we apologise unreservedly for the distress caused.
“We have accepted the findings of the review into this incident and acknowledge that the care provided did not meet the standards we expect for the families we serve.
"We are committed to learning from this tragedy and have made the necessary improvements to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.
“All immediate actions identified following this incident have been completed.
"We know that no actions can undo what has happened, but we are determined to learn from this case and to continue improving the safety and quality of maternity care for all families across North Wales.”
