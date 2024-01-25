A SCHEME to link newly established wind energy parks to the national grid will see more overhead pylons built to the east of Lampeter, while a public meeting has heard about plans for more turbines to be built near Llanddewi Brefi.
Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru have launched plans for a second overhead line project straddling Ceredigion followings its plans for a similar scheme in the Towy Valley.
The scheme will connect Bute Energy’s Lan Fawr Energy Park, which is being developed on land north of Lampeter, to the east of Llanddewi Brefi.
A proposed route would see it passing near the communities of Lampeter, Llanllwni and Cellan along with smaller communities near Carmarthem.
A public consultation on the new pylon project launches on Wednesday, 24 January 24 and runs until 6 March, with public events being held in Cellan and Llanllwni.
Bute Energy said the “new overhead line is vital for the region” which could “reduce pressure on the existing grid” and pave the way for greener heating and electric vehicle use.
Gareth Williams, grid director at Bute Energy, said: “In facing a climate emergency and cost-of-living crisis, it’s imperative that we act swiftly to harness Wales’ renewable energy potential.
“This project is more than infrastructure, it’s a commitment to ensuring that Welsh communities thrive in an electric future, with reduced reliance on fossil fuels and overseas energy providers.”
Public events will take place at Llanllwni Church Community Hall on Wednesday, 7 February from 2pm to 7pm, as well as at Cellan Millenium Hall on Thursday, 22 February from 2pm to 7pm.
Earlier this month, a public meeting was held in Llanddewi Brefi over plans for the six turbine Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub.
The meeting at the village’s community centre was chaired by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake.
The plans, if they go ahead, would see six 230m wind turbines being built on the Waun Maenllwyd site about 3.5km southeast of Llanddewi-Brefi.
The potential developers, Belltown Power, say the turbines have the potential to power 20,000 homes a year.
The project, the meeting heard, has “secured grid capacity, which would be via a new 33kV connection to Lampeter, with “no plans to erect large pylons as part of this project.”
The company said that a second, formal, public exhibition and consultation into the plans will be held later this year before the final planning application for the project is submitted.